XRP Falls 14% In Selloff By .com

XRP Falls 14% In Selloff



.com – was trading at $0.25229 by 17:35 (22:35 GMT) on the .com Index on Monday, down 13.61% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since December 23.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $12.79219B, or 1.77% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.25229 to $0.30820 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 45.71%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $7.66528B or 3.81% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.2152 to $0.5215 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 92.33% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $26,518.6 on the .com Index, up 0.09% on the day.

was trading at $720.34 on the .com Index, a gain of 4.60%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $495.71356B or 68.70% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $83.48196B or 11.57% of the total cryptocurrency market value.