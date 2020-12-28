XRP Falls 14% In Selloff By .com

XRP Falls 14% In Selloff
.com – was trading at $0.25229 by 17:35 (22:35 GMT) on the .com Index on Monday, down 13.61% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since December 23.
The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $12.79219B, or 1.77% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.
XRP had traded in a range of $0.25229 to $0.30820 in the previous twenty-four hours.
Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 45.71%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $7.66528B or 3.81% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.2152 to $0.5215 in the past 7 days.
At its current price, XRP is still down 92.33% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.
Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading
was last at $26,518.6 on the .com Index, up 0.09% on the day.
was trading at $720.34 on the .com Index, a gain of 4.60%.
Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $495.71356B or 68.70% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $83.48196B or 11.57% of the total cryptocurrency market value.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.