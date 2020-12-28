Xiaomi launches MIUI 12.5 with faster and lighter UI – Latest News

NEW DELHI: As promised, Xiaomi launched its flagship smartphone Mi 11 in China. At the same launch event the company also introduced MIUI 12.5.

The company claims that MIUI 12.5 is lighter, faster and more economical as compared to MIUI 12 which the company introduced in April this year. The company also added that the system UI is rewritten and its designed to reduce memory usage by 20%. Along with this, the company claims that the new layer of UI will also decrease the power consumption by 25%.

MIUI 12.5 also brings dynamic visualisation and new super wallpaper snow mountain which offer real-dim rendering of the light and shadow and cloud also changes for 24 hours. The latest UI update from Xiaomi also brings privacy protection to the clipboard. The UI also inform the user as to which application reads clipboard contents and has recording access.

The Xiaomi MIUI 12.5 also includes many other privacy features like Xiaomi App Store privacy, improved browser privacy protection capabilities and more. The MIUI 12.5 also brings collaboration between mobile phones and laptops. This means that Xiaomi smartphone users will now be able to view mobile notifications on the computer. Along with this, users will also be able to copy text from mobile phones and then paste it directly on to the computer.

The company also announced that the MIUI 12.5 will be available on all the smartphones running MIUI 12 but the features may vary.

