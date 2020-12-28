Xiaomi has a new ‘trick’ to keep Mi 11 buyers happy – Mobiles News

Xiaomi recently faced the wrath of social media after it announced that it will not be providing wall chargers with the new Mi 11 series phones. Interestingly, Xiaomi was among the first to mock Apple for not including chargers inside the box of the iPhone and after a few weeks when the company simply followed Apple, it became the butt of all jokes. However, Xiaomi is doing some firefighting now. As per a report byAndroid Authority, Xiaomi will reportedly offer two versions of the smartphone for the same price. While one will not come with the charger another variant will have a free 55W charger inside the box.

Xiaomi in a statement to

Android Authority said, “As for the in-box charger removal, the announcement is for Mainland China market. Xiaomi will be offering two versions, one with smartphone only, and the other with the smartphone and a separate 55W GaN charger as a bundle, both at the same price.”

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has launched the flagship Mi 11 in China featuring the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The smartphone comes with a starting price tag of 3,999 yuan (around Rs 44,790).

The Xiaomi Mi 11 offers a 6.81-inch Quad HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.The handset comes in two variants — 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage and 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Xiaomi Mi 11 comes with dual SIM support and runs Android 11 operating system topped with the company’s own MIUI 12.

