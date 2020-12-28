Xiaomi announces Mi 11, its new flagship, with 6.81,quot; 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888, Android 11, and up to 256GB storage, available in China for ~$611 on Jan. 1 (Andrei Frumusanu/AnandTech)

Andrei Frumusanu / AnandTech:
Xiaomi announces Mi 11, its new flagship, with 6.81″ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888, Android 11, and up to 256GB storage, available in China for ~$611 on Jan. 1 — Today Xiaomi held the Chinese launch announcement of the new Mi 11 – the company’s new mainstream flagship phone for 2021.
