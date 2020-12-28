Wonder Woman 3 release date, cast, and plot

CNN reported that Warner Bros. is fast-tracking production of Wonder Woman 3, but making a film is still a long process, so we can expect to see it in a little over two years from now. Barring any other pandemic-related delays — and fingers-crossed that won’t be an issue by then — 2023 seems like a good bet for the WW3 release date.

The film is joining a short list of other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies. The Suicide Squad is slated to release in 2021, while The Flash and Aquaman 2 are scheduled for 2022. Looking even further out, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is already slated for 2023, while Black Adam doesn’t yet have a release date, though late 2022 or early 2023 also seems likely. Wonder Woman 3 would fit right in that schedule for 2023, and is likely to be a major tentpole of the DCEU in its next phase.

Jenkins is also currently working on her Star Wars film, Rogue Squadron, which is slated for 2023. So if Warner Bros. is fast-tracking WW3, it’s possible she’ll be juggling both films at once. While Jenkins previously told Collider that there would be a longer wait between WW2 and WW3 than the two years between the first two movies, it seems plans have changed. We’ll have to wait until we hear more about the order of operations over at Jenkins headquarters.