Wonder Woman 1984 nabs highest domestic box office opening of pandemic

Wonder Woman 1984 raked in about $36.1 million USD (roughly $46.4 million CAD) at the box office over the Christmas holiday weekend.
Warner Bros. shared the information with Reuters on December 27th and confirmed plans for a third installment in the franchise.
According to Warner Bros, of the $36.1 million, $16.7 million USD came from U.S. and Canadian theatres.
Those numbers make Wonder Woman 1984 the highest domestic box office opening since the pandemic began in March, resulting in the closure of theatres. Although the numbers were good for 2020, they pale in comparison to those you’d see for a typical big-budget action film, according to Reuters.
Along with the box office numbers, Warner Bros. told Reuters that millions of people also watched the movie from home, where it was made available on streaming networks and premium video-on-demand (PVoD) services.
To watch Wonder Woman 1984 in Canada, you’ll need to rent it from iTunes, Google Play or the Cineplex Store. Rentals cost $29.99 and last 48 hours. After the movie’s premium video on-demand window expires, it will also stream on Bell’s Crave service.
As for confirmation of a third movie, Warner Bros. said it would accelerate the development of the film, which will also be written by Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot as the titular Wonder Woman.
