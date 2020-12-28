Woman Goes Viral After Twerking On Group Of Little Boys!! (Disturbing)

A woman is going viral for doing what many consider to be “unthinkable” – she pulled down her pants and twerked on a group of boys who look to be between the ages of 6 and 8.

learned that the video, which is extremely graphic – is going viral on social media – and has already been seen by more than 5 million people.

HERE IS THE VIDEO – WARNING DISTURBING CONTENT

In the video the woman starts dancing with the boys. Eventually she pulls down her pants, and twerks in front of the boys, wearing just her underwear.

Social media reports differ as to her relationship with the children. One report claims that the woman was dancing with “her son and his friends.”

Another report, found on social media, claims that the woman is related to all of the boys.

In either case – people on social media are upset with the woman’s actions and concerned about its impact on the boys socially and emotionally.

