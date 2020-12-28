Why you wouldn’t survive life in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077‘s world is an absolute nightmare for those with photosensitive epilepsy: Just walking into a bar in Cyberpunk 2077 could potentially cause seizures. If that’s hard on you through a computer screen, imagine the people in V’s world. Even more egregiously, the VR helmets that are used in Cyberpunk 2077 appear to use a flashing sequence that’s almost exactly the same as one used to actually diagnose epilepsy. It gave one reviewer a seizure in real life. Imagine having to bypass a seizure risk just to get a Long Island Iced Tea (or a Long Island with a microchip in it — whatever they drink in the dystopian future).

A huge problem with this, of course, is that there wasn’t any seizure warning (though there is one now). But that’s not all the game: Cyberpunk settings have been depicted as rave scenes on meth since the inception of the genre. And it’s intentional — the idea is very much that the future isn’t just bright, it’s annoying.

If you want to visualize the future, imagine a banner ad stamping on a human face, forever.