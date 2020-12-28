Why Mark Hamill Is ‘Very Protective’ of Carrie Fisher’s Daughter, Billie Lourd

Carrie Fisher played the role of Princess Leia in Star Wars throughout several films. While filming their first movie together, Fisher and Mark Hamill became close friends. Their friendship resonated on-screen when they portrayed twins Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker, respectively.

Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher|Araya Diaz/Getty Images for The Midnight Mission

In 2015, Fisher filmed her final movie, Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The movie included Fisher’s daughter, actor Billie Lourd.

Billie Lourd is Carrie Fisher’s only child

Throughout her life, Fisher had several tumultuous relationships. In November 2016, she admitted to having an affair with her Star Wars co-star, Harrison Ford. The experience lasted for three months, while they filmed Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope.

RELATED: Mark Hamill Said Carrie Fisher Took His ‘Breath Away’

After the affair ended, Fisher married Paul Simon in 1983. The couple divorced in 1984, and Fisher soon met Lourd’s father, Bryan Lourd. They welcomed Lourd in 1992 and broke up shortly after that.

Like Fisher, Lourd grew up with a mother who was in the spotlight. As Fisher’s daughter and Debbie Reynolds’s granddaughter, Lourd longed, to find her identity. In a November 2019 essay for Time Magazine, Lourd described what it was like to be the daughter of an iconic character actor.

“I grew up with three parents: a mom, a dad, and Princess Leia,” Lourd wrote. “I guess Princess Leia was kind of like my stepmom – technically family, but deep down, I didn’t really like her. She literally and metaphorically lived on a planet I had never been to. When Leia was around, there wasn’t as much room for my mom – for Carrie.”

Mark Hamill said he sees Carrie Fisher in Billie Lourd

Although she resented her mother’s Star Wars character, Lourd stepped into Fisher’s fictional universe in 2015. According to Entertainment Tonight, Lourd starred alongside her mother in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. In the film, Lourd played Lieutenant Connix, a member of the Resistance. The movie would turn out to be the last one Fisher filmed. On December 27, 2016, Fisher died of cardiac arrest. One day later, Reynolds had a stroke and died moments later.

RELATED: Why Mark Hamill Would Go Years Without Speaking To Carrie Fisher

Hamill spoke about Lourd and Fisher in March 2018. He said the bond he shared with Fisher inspired him to be there for Lourd in any way possible.

“I see so much of Carrie in Billie,” Hamill said. “I adore her. She’s my pretend space niece since her mom was my pretend space sister. I’m very protective of her.”

Mark Hamill and Billie Lourd recently honored Carrie Fisher

Following her role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Lourd revived her character in May 2019 with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Hamill also returned for the film. In addition to working together, Hamill and Lourd keep Fisher’s legacy alive through heartfelt tributes regarding the late actor.

RELATED: Mark Hamill Shared What He and Carrie Fisher Always Did Together

In December 2020, Lourd shared a touching message about her mom on Instagram. The tribute came four years after Fisher died. She shared a photo of them walking down the street. Lourd captioned the picture by offering encouragement to those who are grieving someone.

“Sending my love and strength to everyone out there that’s missing a loved one they’ve lost,” Lourd wrote. “Especially those of you who have lost someone during this crazy year. You’re not alone.”

Hamill also memorialized Fisher on the fourth anniversary of the day she died. He shared a photo that read, “In loving memory of Carrie Fisher.” For its caption, Hamill wrote that Fisher is “#AlwaysWithUs.”