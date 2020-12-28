What Queen Elizabeth II and Marilyn Monroe Have in Common

Queen Elizabeth II is one of the most famous women in the world today and Marilyn Monroe was one of the most famous when she was alive. But these well-known ladies have more in common than popularity. We don’t know if the royal family matriarch is a big fan of Monroe’s movies but we do know the queen shares a love for something the Some Like it Hot actor did as well.

Here’s what the longest-reigning monarch in British history and the late Hollywood icon have in common.

(L): Queen Elizabeth II | Paul Hackett – WPA Pool/Getty Images, (R): Marilyn Monroe | Alfred Eisenstaedt/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth uses these products that Monroe loved

Queen Elizabeth uses some of the same cosmetics that were reportedly favored by Monroe.

Yardley London has long been associated with royalty and the company was granted a royal warrant by the queen in 1955. But it was also associated with one of the most glamorous women who ever lived. Monroe even revealed that Yardley Lavender was her go-to scent.

According to People, when a reporter in the U.K. asked the American film star if she wore anything to bed she brought up her favorite scent and replied: “As I am in England, let’s say I sleep in nothing but Yardley’s Lavender!”

Marilyn Monroe | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The monarch is also fan of these cosmetics and some are affordable

Another beauty brand the monarch is a big fan of is Elizabeth Arden. The queen has been photographed countless times over the years wearing pink lipstick by Elizabeth Arden. The cosmetics company was endorsed by the royals in 1962.

And when Queen Elizabeth has her nails done (she likely doesn’t paint them herself), she opts for an extremely affordable polish. According to Reader’s Digest, she wears Essie’s Ballet Slippers, which cost around $9 a bottle at any local drugstore.

Other brands that have a royal warrant

Queen Elizabeth II | Samir Hussein/WireImage

The royals love their jewelry so it only makes sense that Cartier, which is known as “the jeweler of kings and the king of jewelers,” would have a royal warrant. Cartier became a royal favorite in 1904 by King Edward VII who ordered 27 tiaras for his coronation. The company also made the stunning Cartier Halo tiara that Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wore when she married Prince William.

The Food Network noted that the queen and her family also have a preferred brand of water served in their households and that is Hildon Natural Mineral Water. But you don’t have to be a royal to get your hands on the brand as it is sold on Amazon. When it comes to alcohol, a royal stamp of approval was awarded to Bollinger. The champagne brand was granted the royal warrant by Queen Victoria in 1884.

Nowadays, Queen Elizabeth actually has her own brand of wine. Back in 2011, seven acres of grapes were planted and the wine was finally released in 2017. But the bubbly sold out soon after it hit the market. The wine can be pre-ordered on Laithwaite’s website. It’s described as “a fine fizz with a delicious rich toasty length.”