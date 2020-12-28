What channel is Steelers vs. Colts on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 16 game

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
10

Pittsburgh will try to stop its downwards spiral as it hosts an Indianapolis team fighting for the playoffs in the final game of 2020 at Heinz Field.

The Steelers (11-3) have now lost three straight after their embarrassing loss to Cincinnati on “Monday Night Football” in which Pittsburgh trailed 17-0 at halftime. The Bengals had just 89 yards off passing offense, yet the Steelers have been unable to muster anything of their own in way of offense. Ben Roethlisberger was held to fewer than 190 passing yards for consecutive weeks and has thrown six interceptions in the last five games after only throwing four in Pittsburgh’s first games.

The Colts (10-4) currently occupy the six seed in the AFC with a one-game lead over Miami and Baltimore but can still play their way into an AFC South title. Indianapolis has rattled off five wins in its last six games while the defense has quietly been one of the best performing units in the league. The Colts are one of five defenses to hold teams to fewer than 100 yards per game on the ground, and Indianapolis is tied with Tennessee for producing the most turnovers (12).

Pittsburgh has secured a playoff berth but still needs another win of Cleveland loss to clinch the AFC North. The Colts can clinch a playoff berth with a win and a loss by either Miami or Baltimore.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Steelers vs. Colts game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 16 NFL schedule.

What channel is Steelers vs. Colts on today?

  • TV channel (national): CBS
  • TV channel (Pittsburgh): KDKA
  • TV channel (Indianapolis): WTTV
  • Live stream: fuboTV

 Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call the game in the booth with Tracy Wolfson reporting from the sidelines. Gene Steratore is the rules analyst, and Jason La Canfora is the insider for CBS games.

For those looking for radio information, the Steelers broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 226, or the Colts broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 381.

In Canada, viewers can watch Steelers vs. Colts on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Steelers vs. Colts start time

  • Date: Sunday, Dec. 27
  • Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Colts is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, one of three regional early games on CBS. Most of the country will have access to the game on CBS. Select areas will have access to Browns at Jets or Bears at Jaguars.

NFL schedule Week 16

Friday, Dec. 25

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Vikings at Saints8:20 p.m.Fox, fuboTV

Saturday, Dec. 26

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Buccaneers at Lions1 p.m.NFL Network, fuboTV
49ers at Cardinals4:30 p.m.Amazon
Dolphins at Raiders8:15 p.m.NFL Network, fuboTV

Sunday, Dec. 27

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Browns at Jets1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Giants at Ravens1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Bengals at Texans1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Bears at Jaguars1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Falcons at Chiefs1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Colts at Steelers1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Broncos at Chargers4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Panthers at Washington4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Rams at Seahawks4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Eagles at Cowboys4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Titans at Packers8:20 p.m.NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Dec. 28

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Bills at Patriots8:15 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

Steelers schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 14at Giants (MNF)7:15 p.m. ETESPN
2Sept. 20vs. Broncos1 p.m. ETCBS
3Sept. 27vs. Texans1 p.m. ETCBS
4Oct. 4Bye
5Oct. 11vs. Eagles1 p.m. ETFox
6Oct. 18vs. Browns1 p.m. ETCBS
7Oct. 25at Titans1 p.m. ETCBS
8Nov. 1at Ravens1 p.m. ETCBS
9Nov. 8at Cowboys4:25 p.m. ETCBS
10Nov. 15vs. Bengals1 p.m. ETFox
11Nov. 22at Jaguars1 p.m. ETCBS
12Nov. 26vs. Ravens (Thanksgiving)8:20 p.m. ETNBC
13Dec. 6vs. Redskins1 p.m. ETFox
14Dec. 13at Bills (SNF)8:20 p.m. ETNBC
15Dec. 21at Bengals (MNF)8:15 p.m. ETESPN
16Dec. 27vs. Colts1 p.m. ETCBS
17Jan. 3at Browns1 p.m. ETCBS

Colts schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13at Jaguars1 p.m. ETCBS
2Sept. 20vs. Vikings1 p.m. ETCBS
3Sept. 27vs. Jets1 p.m. ETCBS
4Oct. 4at Bears4:05 p.m. ETFox
5Oct. 11at Browns1 p.m. ETFox
6Oct. 18vs. Bengals1 p.m. ETCBS
7Oct. 25Bye  
8Nov. 1at Lions1 p.m. ETFox
9Nov. 8vs. Ravens1 p.m. ETCBS
10Nov. 12at Titans (TNF)8:20 p.m. ETFox
11Nov. 22vs. Packers1 p.m. ETFox
12Nov. 29vs. Titans1 p.m. ETCBS
13Dec. 6at Texans1 p.m. ETCBS
14Dec. 13at Raiders4:05 p.m. ETCBS
15Dec. 20vs. TexansTBA 
16Dec. 27at Steelers1 p.m. ETCBS
17Jan. 3vs. Jaguars1 p.m. ETCBS

