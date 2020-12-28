What channel is Cowboys vs. Eagles on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 16 game

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
8

It hasn’t always been pretty, but someone has to win the NFC East as the division staggers to its inevitable conclusion with Dallas and Philadelphia still holding on.

At 4-9-1, the Eagles don’t stand much of a chance of winning the division even if they win out, but Philadelphia may come out of the season with the greatest prize: a franchise quarterback. Rookie Jalen Hurts from Oklahoma has rejuvenated an otherwise lifeless Eagles team in his first two career starts with Carson Wentz benched on the sidelines. Hurts helped Philadelphia upset New Orleans in Week 14 and then nearly led a dramatic game-winning drive last week against Arizona. Despite falling short, Hurts passed for 338 yards and three touchdowns while adding another score on the ground in the loss.

Dallas (5-9) picked up back-to-back wins for the first time this season after defeating San Francisco 41-33 last week. Ezekiel Elliott did not play, but the Cowboys were no worse for wear as second-year running back Tony Pollard rushed for two touchdowns and had 132 yards from scrimmage. The Cowboys are 3-1 this season when Pollard scores a touchdown.

With Washington’s loss to Seattle last week, both Dallas and Philadelphia have a shot at the division. If the Eagles win out, which would include a win over Washington in Week 17, Philadelphia would return to the playoffs. Dallas can not win the division with six wins, so the Cowboys must win out and get some help in the form of Carolina and Philadelphia beating Washington. 

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Cowboys vs. Eagles game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 16 NFL schedule.

MORE: Watch Cowboys vs. Eagles live with fuboTV (7-day trial)

What channel is Cowboys vs. Eagles on today?

  • TV channel (national): Fox
  • TV channel (Dallas): KDFW
  • TV channel (Philadelphia): WTXF
  • Live stream: Fox Sports app, fuboTV

Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma will call the game in the booth with Shannon Spake reporting from the sidelines. Former NFL Vice President of Officiating Dean Blandino is the rules analyst.

For those looking for radio information, the Cowboys broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 225, or the Eagles broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 380.

In Canada, viewers can watch Cowboys vs. Eagles on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Cowboys vs. Eagles start time

  • Date: Sunday, Dec. 27
  • Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Cowboys vs. Eagles is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, one of two regional late games on Fox. The Mid-Atlantics, Texas and its bordering states will have access to the game on Fox. The rest of the country will have access to Rams at Seahawks.

MORE: NFL Week 16 TV coverage map

NFL schedule Week 16

Friday, Dec. 25

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Vikings at Saints8:20 p.m.Fox, fuboTV

Saturday, Dec. 26

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Buccaneers at Lions1 p.m.NFL Network, fuboTV
49ers at Cardinals4:30 p.m.Amazon
Dolphins at Raiders8:15 p.m.NFL Network, fuboTV

Sunday, Dec. 27

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Browns at Jets1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Giants at Ravens1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Bengals at Texans1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Bears at Jaguars1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Falcons at Chiefs1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Colts at Steelers1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Broncos at Chargers4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Panthers at Washington4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Rams at Seahawks4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Eagles at Cowboys4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Titans at Packers8:20 p.m.NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Dec. 28

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Bills at Patriots8:15 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

Cowboys schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13at Rams8:20 p.m. ETNBC
2Sept. 20vs. Falcons1 p.m. ETFox
3Sept. 27at Seahawks4:25 p.m. ETFox
4Oct. 4vs. Browns1 p.m. ETFox
5Oct. 11vs. Giants4:25 p.m. ETCBS
6Oct. 19 (Monday)vs. Cardinals8:15 p.m. ETESPN
7Oct. 25at Redskins1 p.m. ETFox
8Nov. 1at Eagles8:20 p.m. ETNBC
9Nov. 8vs. Steelers4:25 p.m. ETCBS
10Bye
11Nov. 22at Vikings4:25 p.m. ETFox
12Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving)vs. Redskins4:30 p.m. ETFox
13Dec. 3 (Thursday)at Ravens8:20 p.m. ETFox/NFLN/Amazon
14Dec. 13at Bengals1 p.m. ETFox
15Dec. 20vs. 49ers8:20 p.m. ETNBC
16Dec. 27vs. Eagles4:25 p.m. ETFox
17Jan 3at Giants1 p.m. ETFox

Eagles schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13@Redskins1 p.m.
2Sept. 20Rams1 p.m.
3Sept. 27Bengals1 p.m.
4Oct. 4@49ers8:20 p.m.NBC
5Oct. 11@Steelers1 p.m.
6Oct. 18Ravens1 p.m.
7Oct. 22Giants8:20 p.m.NFL Network
8Nov. 1Cowboys8:20 p.m.NBC
9BYE
10Nov. 15@Giants1 p.m.
11Nov. 22@Browns1 p.m.
12Nov. 30Seahawks8:15 p.m.ESPN
13Dec. 6@Packers4:25 p.m.
14Dec. 13Saints4:25 p.m.
15Dec. 20@Cardinals4:05 p.m.
16Dec. 27@Cowboys4:25 p.m.
17Jan 3Redskins1 p.m.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR