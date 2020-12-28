Wendy Osefo’s Husband Eddie Reveals the Status of the Family’s Relationship with His Parents

On this season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, a major component of newcomer Wendy Osefo‘s storyline was her family’s relationship with her husband Eddie Osefo’s parents. While Andy Cohen broke down the season with each of the ladies, viewers got a status update on how things are for the Osefos and if that relationship has improved any.

Wendy Osefo’s freshman season on ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’

During the season, Wendy was most known for referencing her many degrees, which was polarizing to some of her fellow cast members as well as fans.

While the show was filming their reunion special in Hoboken, New Jersey, Wendy did an interview with Hoboken Girl to talk about her first season with the series.

“I enjoyed myself,” she told the outlet. “I got to get to know the ladies. We had fun. We went to Portugal. There were some times that we were at odds but overall for me it was a great first season and I really enjoyed it and I really learned so much about each of them.

Eddie Osefo and his parents’ relationship with them is discussed at the reunion

While Wendy’s major impact may have been referring to her multiple degrees and asking folks to call her Dr. Wendy, but another part of her that viewers saw on-screen was her home life. Her home life with husband Eddie and their kids was depicted on-screen, as well as the mention of how Eddie hasn’t talked to his parents in years.

Eddie’s family did not attend his wedding to Wendy in 2011 and they have not met their grandchildren. On the show, it was stated that this was the result of an issue between their mothers and that their families do not see eye to eye.

At the reunion, Cohen asked Eddie and Wendy had they spoken to his family since the show aired, assuming that they have heard about them being on television or saw it themselves. Eddie confirmed that they had not spoken to his family yet and he does not see anything changing soon.

Cohen noted that he thought that them having a daughter now, in addition to their two sons, would allow his family to change their minds considering the missed wedding was years ago. Eddie noted that this hasn’t seemed to change anything. It seems like Wendy and Eddie still hope that reconciliation can come down the road.

The Osefos children are growing quickly

Here’s hoping that the Osefos and reconcile with Eddie’s family at some point down the line. Despite the issues with Eddie’s family, it looks like they are focused on giving their children the best life possible.

“If you are a viewer of the show, [you would know] they have grown so much,” Wendy told Hoboken Girl, referring to her children. “My little girl who was a baby, who was three months old, is now 17 months old. She’s walking, she’s talking, she’s running, full of energy! And my two older ones, my 7 and 5-year-old are continuing to grow. They are almost to my shoulder. They’re getting so tall! So it’s been a joy to watch them grow and to see all their milestones along the way.”

Osefo is fully expected to return for the sixth season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, which will begin filming sometime in 2021.