Wendy Osefo Reveals She Considered Quitting and Worries About Having a Target on Her Back Next Season

Wendy Osefo from The Real Housewives of Potomac admits she considered walking away from the show after the brutal fight between Candiace Dillard Bassett and Monique Samuels.

Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo | Heidi Gutman/Bravo

She was shocked to witness the altercation saying she didn’t sign up for this kind of show.

“I think everybody reacted like this is not the norm,” she remarked on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “I think there was a hot mic moment when I was standing there. And I said to the ladies around me, I didn’t sign up for this.”

“When I signed up for the show, this is not what I signed up for,” she continued. “We can get messy, we can do fun days, but this right here is not what I signed up for. And when I said that at that moment, a few of the ladies responded, this is not why I signed up for either. So it’s very clear that that’s not what we wanted.”

The violent fight almost caused Wendy Osefo to quit

The fight, which Bassett described as terrifying, made Osefo reconsider moving forward with the season. “I think it all gave us pause,” she said. “I think it all gave us time to really think about our role on the show. You know, I know I definitely stopped and thought long and hard and sent a text to one of the executives, like I want to have a conversation.”

“Because again, this is not what, this is not what I signed up for,” she added. “And I don’t think that an isolated incident. And to me, I think we all, we all did that. Everyone was just like, well, whoa.”

RELATED: ‘RHOP’: Candiace Dillard Bassett Worried the Attack at the Winery Would Have Been Worse if It Happened off Camera

“But I think for me, one of my initial reactions was are the women okay. It was a physical altercation, you know, I’m a mom,” she commented. “So unfortunately for moms, a lot of times we put ourselves last. So I feel like those feelings of thinking my career stuff came a little bit later, but I know I was like right in the thick of it, trying to break it up, you know?

“And so those were my first initial thoughts were like, were people okay,” she admitted. “Like there was blood, there was broken glass. There were punches. Like it wasn’t just someone pulling the hair.”

Now Wendy Osefo worries she’s next to be targeted

As a freshman cast member, Osefo worries that perhaps another season of the show could be tough on her.

“You have to know that that is what you signed up for. Right?” she said. “Like that’s what I mean. We didn’t sign up for a physical altercation, but I have to come into this knowing seasons six, guess what? It could be all guns blazing against you and you have to be okay with that because that is what we signed up for.”

RELATED: ‘RHOP’: Monique Samuels Says She Didn’t React To Candiace Dillard’s Comments During Reunion Due To ‘Growth’

“And then the analogy I was going to use this, like it’s sorta like, you know, a gangster saying, ‘Man, am I gonna get arrested today?’ Yeah, you could because you’re engaging in criminality, right?” she said. “This may be your day where you get locked up. And I think every single Housewife you have to know that one day is going to be you.”