Week 17 Fantasy WR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at wide receiver

We’re heading into Week 17 and most fantasy football leagues are finished with their season. However, a handful of leagues still play on into Week 17, and if you’re one of them, there are likely some questions you have at the WR spot. Between the injuries to Michael Thomas (ankle), Kenny Golladay (hip), Julio Jones (hamstring), and DeVante Parker (hamstring), among others, our Week 17 fantasy WR rankings are a bit thinner than usual, and there may be a few more players that end up missing the final week of the season.

One of the issues with playing into Week 17 is that some teams have nothing to play for at this point in the season. This year, that would constitute all teams that have been eliminated from the playoffs and the Kansas City Chiefs, as they have locked up the AFC’s No. 1 seed already. The Chiefs and some of the eliminated teams could opt to rest their starters because of injury risk, so that will be something to watch this week, especially since Tyreek Hill will be our No. 1 ranked WR if he plays.

Though there may be some absences, WR seems like a position that is still deep. There are some teams playing in big games with good matchups that will need their wideouts to step up, so that should help owners to find viable options. This includes the Steelers’ trio of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool, and Diontae Johnson (vs. Browns), Marquise Brown (@ Bengals), T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal, and Michael Pittman Jr. (@ Jaguars), and many more.

In terms of risky starts, the Rams WRs Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, and Josh Reynolds would qualify. They are in a fine matchup against the Cardinals, but they will either have Jared Goff throwing to them while he deals with a thumb injury or John Wolford throwing to them. Wolford has zero NFL pass attempts, so there’s reason for concern about those players if he starts. They may not be outright sits, but if you have comparable options, steering clear of them wouldn’t be a bad move.

As always, the goal at this point in the year is to start players with teams that still have something to play for, as they are the safest options to produce given the need of their teams to win and either improve their playoff seeding or make the playoffs. 

RankPlayer
1Tyreek Hill, KC vs. LAC
2Mike Evans, TB vs. ATL
3Adam Thielen, MIN @ DET
4Davante Adams, GB @ CHI
5A.J. Brown, TEN @ HOU
6Justin Jefferson, MIN @ DET
7Chris Godwin, TB vs. ATL
8Calvin Ridley, ATL @ TB
9DeAndre Hopkins, ARI @ LAR
10Stefon Diggs, BUF vs. MIA
11Brandon Aiyuk, SF vs. SEA
12Brandin Cooks, HOU vs. TEN
13Marvin Jones, DET vs. MIN
14Allen Robinson, CHI vs. GB
15Diontae Johnson, PIT @ CLE
16DK Metcalf, SEA @ SF
17Marquise Brown, BAL @ CIN
18Cooper Kupp, LAR vs. ARI
19Amari Cooper, DAL @ NYG
20T.Y. Hilton, IND vs. JAX
21Terry McLaurin, WAS @ PHI
22Corey Davis, TEN @ HOU
23JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT @ CLE
24Robert Woods, LAR vs. ARI
25Tee Higgins, CIN vs. BAL
26Jarvis Landry, CLE vs. PIT
27Tyler Lockett, SEA @ SF
28Nelson Agholor, LV @ DEN
29DeVante Parker, MIA @ BUF
30Emmanuel Sanders, NO @ CAR
31Antonio Brown, TB vs. ATL
32CeeDee Lamb, DAL @ NYG
33D.J. Moore, CAR vs. NO
34Chase Claypool, PIT @ CLE
35Jakobi Meyers, NE vs. NYJ
36Sterling Shepard, NYG vs. DAL
37Tyler Boyd, CIN vs. BAL
38Keke Coutee HOU vs. TEN
39Robby Anderson, CAR vs. NO
40Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ NE
41DJ Chark, JAX @ IND
42Cole Beasley, BUF vs. MIA
43Mike Williams, LAC @ KC
44Tim Patrick, DEN vs. LV
45Rashard Higgins, CLE vs. PIT
46Russell Gage, ATL @ TB
47Curtis Samuel, CAR vs. NO
48Jalen Reagor, PHI vs. WAS
49Jerry Jeudy, DEN vs. LV
50Darius Slayton, NYG vs. DAL
51Kendrick Bourne, SF vs. SEA
52Tyron Johnson, LAC @ KC
53Sammy Watkins, KC vs. LAC
54John Brown, BUF vs. MIA
55Michael Pittman Jr., IND vs. JAX
56Michael Gallup, DAL @ NYG
57Darnell Mooney, CHI vs. GB
58Danny Amendola, DET vs. MIN
59Lynn Bowden, MIA @ BUF
60Marquez Callaway, NO @ CAR
61Dez Bryant, BAL @ CIN
62Allen Lazard, GB @ CHI
63Willie Snead, BAL @ CIN
64Mecole Hardman, KC vs. LAC
65Henry Ruggs III, LV @ DEN
66Christian Kirk, ARI @ LAR
67Zach Pascal, IND vs. JAX
68Cam Sims, WAS @ PHI
69Breshad Perriman, NYJ @ NE
70Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB @ CHI
71Hunter Renfrow, LV @ DEN
72Greg Ward Jr., PHI vs. WAS
73Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE vs. PIT
74Damiere Byrd, NE vs. NYJ
75KJ Hamler, DEN vs. LV
76Isaiah Ford, MIA @ BUF
77Josh Reynolds, LAR vs. ARI
78A.J. Green, CIN vs. BAL
79Isaiah Wright, WAS @ PHI
80N’Keal Harry, NE vs. NYJ
81Denzel Mims, NYJ @ NE
82Chad Hansen, HOU vs. TEN
83Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX @ IND
84Scotty Miller, TB vs. ATL
85James Washington, PIT @ CLE
86Mohamed Sanu, DET vs. MIN
87Larry Fitzgerald, ARI @ LAR
88Jalen Guyton, LAC @ KC
89Alex Erickson, CIN vs. BAL
90Anthony Miller, CHI vs. GB
91David Moore, SEA @ SF
92Van Jefferson, LAR vs. ARI
93Demarcus Robinson, KC vs. LAC
94Gabriel Davis, BUF vs. MIA
95Laquon Treadwell, ATL @ TB
96Keelan Cole, JAX @ IND

