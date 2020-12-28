Week 17 Fantasy TE Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at tight end

There’s only one question that’s really going to matter for our Week 17 fantasy TE rankings and key start ’em, sit ’em for owners still playing. Is Travis Kelce going to play?

Andy Reid has long sat his starters during meaningless games, and this one would qualify for the Chiefs, who are locked into the No. 1 seed in the AFC no matter what happens in Week 17. That could lead Reid to bench Kelce to keep him fresh for the postseason, and if that happens, it would be a massive blow to our TE rankings.

Thankfully, George Kittle returned to action last week and produced despite being on a snap count, as that will add a potential top-five play for owners that will need to replace Kelce with a streamer. Additional solid streamers this week include Rob Gronkowski (vs. Falcons), Robert Tonyan (@ Bears), Mike Gesicki (@ Bills), and Logan Thomas (@ Eagles).

With few volume options available at TE, most fantasy owners will be in the same boat at the TE spot. They’re relying on a TD to put them over the top. There’s enough upside that some of these players should pan out, but it will be tough to predict exactly which one will. That’s why TE is one of the most difficult and frustrating to project week in and week out in all fantasy football formats.

Check back for updates to these TE rankings throughout the week. 

Week 17 Fantasy TE Rankings (Standard)

These rankings are for non-PPR leagues

RankPlayer
1Travis Kelce, KC vs. LAC
2Darren Waller, LV @ DEN
3Rob Gronkowski, TB vs. ATL
4Mark Andrews, BAL @ CIN
5George Kittle, SF vs. SEA
6Robert Tonyan, GB @ CHI
7Mike Gesicki, MIA @ BUF
8Logan Thomas, WAS @ PHI
9Noah Fant, DEN vs. LV
10T.J. Hockenson, DET vs. MIN
11Hayden Hurst, ATL @ TB
12Evan Engram, NYG vs. DAL
13Hunter Henry, LAC @ KC
14Austin Hooper, CLE vs. PIT
15Irv Smith Jr., MIN @ DET
16Eric Ebron, PIT @ CLE
17Jordan Akins, HOU vs. TEN
18Dallas Goedert, PHI vs. WAS
19Jimmy Graham, CHI vs. GB
20Jack Doyle, IND vs. JAX
21Jared Cook, NO @ CAR
22Zach Ertz, PHI vs. WAS
23Jonnu Smith, TEN @ HOU
24Cameron Brate, TB vs. ATL
25Dalton Schultz, DAL @ NYG
26Tyler Higbee, LAR vs. ARI
27Cole Kmet, CHI vs. GB
28Dan Arnold, ARI @ LAR
29Dawson Knox, BUF vs. MIA
30Gerald Everett, LAR vs. ARI
31Drew Sample, CIN vs. BAL
32Tyler Eifert, JAX @ IND
33Jacob Hollister, SEA @ SF
34Will Dissly, SEA @ SF
35Darren Fells, HOU vs. TEN
36Ian Thomas, CAR vs. NO
37Anthony Firkser, TEN @ HOU

