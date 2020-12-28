Week 17 Fantasy QB Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at quarterback

Most fantasy football leagues end their seasons during Week 16, but if you’re in one of the few leagues that play on through Week 17, you’ll be in for some tough start ’em, sit ’em decisions this week. With many teams officially out of the playoff race and a couple of teams already locked into playoff spots, our Week 17 fantasy QB rankings will look a little different than most expect.

Notably, Patrick Mahomes is hard to trust this week because the Chiefs have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Given Andy Reid’s tendency to rest starters late in the year in “meaningless” games, Mahomes may not play much against the Chargers, if at all. At the most, he would probably play one half, so fantasy owners will have to weigh whether one half of Mahomes is better than a full game of Drew Brees (@ Panthers), Ben Roethlisberger (@ Browns), Russell Wilson (@ 49ers), or top QB streamers in meaningful matchups.

Luckily, outside of Mahomes’ Chiefs, there aren’t any playoff teams that have clinched specific seedings, so the rest of the teams competing for spots will have something to play for. That said, teams that are out of contention could be at risk of sitting starters or banged-up players to give younger players a chance to play, so that will need to be monitored closely throughout the week.

Jared Goff’s injury will be something to watch as well. Goff is dealing with a thumb injury in his throwing hand that impacted him against the Seahawks. While he’s going to try to push to play, he may not be able to. In that case, John Wolford, a former AAF star with zero career NFL snaps under his belt, would start. Even if Goff does play, he may not be at full strength, so if you were looking to trust him in the fantasy championship, you probably should find another streaming option.

Note: Check back throughout the week, as we’ll continue to update our QB rankings up until kickoff based on the latest news and injury updates.

Week 17 Fantasy QB Rankings

These rankings are for four-point passing TD leagues.

RankPlayer
1Deshaun Watson, HOU vs. TEN
2Lamar Jackson, BAL @ CIN
3Kirk Cousins, MIN @ DET
4Ryan Tannehill, TEN @ HOU
5Tom Brady, TB vs. ATL
6Aaron Rodgers, GB @ CHI
7Justin Herbert, LAC @ KC
8Josh Allen, BUF vs. MIA
9Patrick Mahomes, KC vs. LAC
10Kyler Murray, ARI @ LAR
11Drew Brees, NO @ CAR
12Ben Roethlisberger, PIT @ CLE
13Philip Rivers, IND vs. JAX
14Russell Wilson, SEA @ SF
15Jalen Hurts, PHI vs. WAS
16Matt Ryan, ATL @ TB
17Derek Carr, LV @ DEN
18Mitchell Trubisky, CHI vs. GB
19Cam Newton, NE vs. NYJ
20Baker Mayfield, CLE vs. PIT
21Tua Tagovailoa, MIA @ BUF
22Drew Lock, DEN vs. LV
23Jared Goff, LAR vs. ARI
24Chase Daniel, DET vs. MIN
25C.J. Beathard, SF vs. SEA
26Teddy Bridgewater, CAR vs. NO
27Alex Smith, WAS @ PHI
28Sam Darnold, NYJ @ NE
29Daniel Jones, NYG vs. DAL
30Andy Dalton, DAL @ NYG
31Brandon Allen, CIN vs. BAL
32Mike Glennon, JAX @ IND

