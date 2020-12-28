Week 17 Fantasy QB Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at quarterback

Most fantasy football leagues end their seasons during Week 16, but if you’re in one of the few leagues that play on through Week 17, you’ll be in for some tough start ’em, sit ’em decisions this week. With many teams officially out of the playoff race and a couple of teams already locked into playoff spots, our Week 17 fantasy QB rankings will look a little different than most expect.

Notably, Patrick Mahomes is hard to trust this week because the Chiefs have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Given Andy Reid’s tendency to rest starters late in the year in “meaningless” games, Mahomes may not play much against the Chargers, if at all. At the most, he would probably play one half, so fantasy owners will have to weigh whether one half of Mahomes is better than a full game of Drew Brees (@ Panthers), Ben Roethlisberger (@ Browns), Russell Wilson (@ 49ers), or top QB streamers in meaningful matchups.

Luckily, outside of Mahomes’ Chiefs, there aren’t any playoff teams that have clinched specific seedings, so the rest of the teams competing for spots will have something to play for. That said, teams that are out of contention could be at risk of sitting starters or banged-up players to give younger players a chance to play, so that will need to be monitored closely throughout the week.

Jared Goff’s injury will be something to watch as well. Goff is dealing with a thumb injury in his throwing hand that impacted him against the Seahawks. While he’s going to try to push to play, he may not be able to. In that case, John Wolford, a former AAF star with zero career NFL snaps under his belt, would start. Even if Goff does play, he may not be at full strength, so if you were looking to trust him in the fantasy championship, you probably should find another streaming option.

Note: Check back throughout the week, as we’ll continue to update our QB rankings up until kickoff based on the latest news and injury updates.

Week 17 Fantasy QB Rankings

These rankings are for four-point passing TD leagues.