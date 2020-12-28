Washington cuts Dwayne Haskins | Yardbarker

“This afternoon I met with Dwayne and informed him that we would be releasing him,” head coach Ron Rivera said in a statement. “I told him that I believe it benefits both parties that we go our separate ways. We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward.”

Washington had high hopes for Haskins after selecting him in the first round of the 2019 draft. It was a move that the franchise came to regret, and Ron Rivera‘s regime had little reason to keep up appearances. Haskins didn’t inspire confidence in his second pro season and his Week 16 performance, and the events leading up to it, put their playoff hopes in jeopardy.

Haskins started on Sunday in place of Alex Smith, completing just 50% of his passes for 154 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions. NFL journeyman Heinicke took his place and performed significantly better. If Smith can’t go in the regular season finale, it’ll be Heinicke under center for the WFT.

Per league rules, Haskins will be subject to waivers. If he goes unclaimed in the next 24 hours, he’ll be free to sign with any team. Teams may kick the tires on the young QB, but it is possible he goes unclaimed.