Was Alec Baldwin Aware of His Wife Hilaria Baldwin Faking Her Spanish Heritage the Whole Time?

They say that you don’t really no someone until you’ve been married to them for several long years, right? Well, Alec Baldwin’s marriage to his wife Hilaria Baldwin is certainly a head scratcher as the internet has basically ‘outed’ Hilaria for lying about her Spanish accent and heritage for the past ten years now.

Someone get Anger Management on the line because Alec Baldwin himself might have just gotten punked by his wife Hilary and not Hilaria.

You’ve Been Punked: Alec Baldwin Unaware About His Wife Hilaria’s Fake Spanish Heritage?

The internet did what it does best and it pulled up a number of videos of Hilaria’s past television appearances to prove that her Spanish accent isn’t real. If that weren’t enough, several of her former classmates came forward to confirm that Hilaria was in fact raised in Weston, Massachusetts, and not in Spain.

However, Hilaria took to her Instagram account to clarify a few things by saying, “Let’s be very clear that Europe has a lot of white people in there and my family is white. Ethnically, I am a mix of many, many, many things. Culturally, I grew up with two cultures so it’s really as simple as that.”

“I was born in Boston, I then spent some of my childhood in Boston, some of my childhood in Spain… everybody is over there in Spain now and I’m over here. So there was a lot of back and forth my entire life,” Hilaria shared, adding that she “grew up speaking two languages.”

Yet a lot of people can’t help but wonder what Hilaria’s husband Alec Baldwin thinks of this entire mess. While Alec didn’t address the drama regarding the allegations that his wife has misrepresented her heritage and background, he did ask fans to “consider the source” when evaluating a news story. Ok, Alec.

“We live in a world where we’re hidden behind the anonymity of social media, and people feel they can say anything,” Alec, 62, said in video shared to Instagram on Sunday afternoon. “They want to spray it all over you and spit it all over you, their venom and their hate.”

“I would say the majority of what’s been said… is false. It’s so spectacularly false. And they’ve said it about people I love, false things,” Alec said in his lengthy video message, later adding, “When you love somebody, you want to defend them.”

It’s been noted that Hilaria and her family grew up in Boston and Cambridge and that her parents only moved to Spain in 2011. Many other people started digging up info from her past and took to Twitter to write, “Hilary’s Google results say she was born to a Spanish mother and yet here we have her very American sounding mother talking about growing up in Massachusetts and Hilary’s grandfather was a college professor in the 1960s in Longmeadow,” along with, “Hi! I went to high school with her. Adulthood and fame have seeeeeriously changed her: I knew her as Hilary Hayward-Thomas, and she didn’t have a Spanish accent. Whoever she is now, she isn’t the person she was, and I’d be lying if I said that didn’t bother me.”

