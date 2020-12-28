Wall Street Hits Record Highs at Open on Stimulus Bill Signing; Dow up 170 Pts By .com

© .



By Geoffrey Smith

.com — U.S. stock markets opened at record highs on Monday after President Donald Trump dropped his objections to signing into law the $900 billion stimulus package passed last week by Congress.

By 9:35 AM ET (1435 GMT), the was up 170 points, or 0,.6%, at 30,370 points. The and the were both up 0.7%.

There remains a slim possibility of the stimulus package being augmented over the next two days. The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives is set to vote on a proposal by Trump to increase the direct payments to households foreseen in the bill to $2,000 from $600. The Republican-led Senate, which reconvenes on Tuesday, has so far not endorsed anything higher than what’s in the bill. However, some Senators may wish to avoid any negative publicity from blocking the suggestion with barely a week to go until runoffs for two key Senate seats in Georgia, which will determine control of the upper chamber for the next two years.