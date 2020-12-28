Uruguay's first unicorn, the payment processor dLocal, and GeneXus, a sophisticated COVID-19 advice app, have put the country's tech scene on the global map (Benedict Mander/Financial Times)

Benedict Mander / Financial Times:

Uruguay’s first unicorn, the payment processor dLocal, and GeneXus, a sophisticated COVID-19 advice app, have put the country’s tech scene on the global map  —  Silicon Valley paying attention to small nation following emergence of unicorn and Covid app,nbsp; —  Sandwiched between the giant economies …

