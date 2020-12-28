Univision Vencer el desamor spoilers: Nochebuena special

Vencer el desamor spoilers indicate we have a bit of a change to finish the week off. While the other novelas were off for holiday specials, Vencer el desamor carried on. Sort of. Let’s take a look a minute at what this episode looked like and what it might mean for the future of these characters.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: Clip show

First, Vencer el desamor spoilers indicate this wasn’t really much of an episode in the traditional sense. There was very little in the way of plot, just the characters getting ready for “Nochebuena”, or Christmas Eve. While they did, various flashbacks played, showing what people might have missed. There were a couple of nice moments, and a little confusion.

First, the good. We loved watching the brief moments of the characters in present time interacting. It was clear from these scenes a shift occurred, which was nice to see. Bárbara Albarrán vda. de Falcón (Daniela Romo) seemed to get along with the others much better. In fact, she even changed her mind and put the tree up by herself to make Tadeo Falcón López (Iker García) and Clara María “Clarita” Ibarra Falcón (Mía Martínez) happy.

However, there was a bit of confusion as well. There was a scene where an intruder entered the house. We saw the characters reacting and making a report later. It was clear this experience was part of the shift. The only problem is, we hadn’t seen it yet. At least, not that we’d noticed. We learned why when we looked up the show a bit. It seems this episode was played out of order. It’s the most recent episode in Mexico. The episode we’ll preview later originally aired back in November in Mexico, whereas Univision clearly gave us Friday’s episode early to coincide with the holiday. It’s probably one of the only Televisa episodes we’ve seen the same day Mexico did. So, we got a little hint at the future with it.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: What to expect

Be ready, because this is not the only special episode this season. It looks like another one is on the way for New Year’s on January 1st. We’re curious to see if it will be a similar clip show situation.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: Tonight

So, let’s take a look at what’s ahead tonight. Vencer el desamor spoilers reveal we’ll see none of that holiday cheer that marked the special. Instead, we’ll see a regression in the family situation. It seems Bárbara will mock Ariadna López Hernández (Claudia Álvarez) for wanting to sue Eduardo Falcón Albarrán (Juan Diego Covarrubias). You know, because it’s apparently ridiculous to make the father of your child take a little responsibility. Especially since he ran off on them so close to the holidays.

Meanwhile, Estefania (Pía Sanz) will give Barbara a gift to thank her for using the garden for her wedding. Bárbara, however, wants none of it. She’ll reject the present, and we can’t help but feel this leads to major drama.

See, Ariadna, Dafne Falcón Miranda vda. de Ibarra (Julia Urbini), and Gemma Corona (Valentina Buzzurro) are already over her attitude. They’ll tell her so tonight and threaten to leave. Likely because Barbara rejects the present in her typical Barbara way. Since Ariadna needs to be in Estefania’s good graces for her kid’s sake, she likely won’t be happy. Bárbara really can’t afford that, so we’re expecting her to grovel before long.

Finally, we’ll get to that scene we mentioned earlier. It involved the woman taking down an intruder in the house. Calixto Borjórquez (Tizoc Arroyo) is supposed to sneak in tonight, and Bárbara will have to deal with it. We’re expecting the rest to come in and help in Tuesday’s episode.