Univision Imperio de mentiras spoilers: Dad fails and bad timing

Imperio de mentiras spoilers indicate Cristina Olasábal (Iliana Fox) is more obsessed than she looked. Plus, Fabricio Serrano (Javier Jattin) pulls a massive #dadfail that makes us give him the side eye, Renata Cantú Robles de Arizmendi (Susana González) broke bad news, and poor Sonia de Serrano (Sandra Kai) had a terrible day. Here’s what happened and what’s ahead.

Imperio de mentiras spoilers: Parenting fail

First, Imperio de mentiras spoilers indicate Fabricio might be his father’s son after all. Now that he knows Juanito is his, he is determined to be part of the kid’s life. However, he went about it a weird way. When he arrived at Fernanda Navarro’s (Michelle González) place, he asked her to go order them all some food. While she was busy with that, he took Juanito on a walk to get some ice cream. Without saying a word to Fer about it.

Obviously, she flipped when she noticed they were gone. To his credit, he brought the kid back. But Fabricio got an earful from her, as he should have. This felt like a calculated move to mess with her head. We get him being angry about her lie, but if he’s not careful, we see how he can easily take after Eugenio Serrano (Alejandro Camacho).

Imperio de mentiras spoilers: Obsessed

Elsewhere, Cristina proves herself to be more obsessed by the day. This time, she demanded Elisa Cantú Robles (Angelique Boyer) keep her distance from Leonardo “Leo” Velasco Rodríguez (Andrés Palacios). That is, if she wants to get out of this legal mess of hers. To make matters worse, Cristina made Elisa refuse a visit from Leo—one Elisa had already asked for. It’s such an abuse of power, we can’t wait to see how she pays for it.

Imperio de mentiras spoilers: Bad news

Meanwhile, Renata went to visit Mauricio (Carlos Torres). She’s been worried about him, because he’s been drugged up like she was. Mauricio was actually fine for her visit—completely lucid. However, when he learned the nurse helping them sort out what happened to Renata died, it changed. He was devastated and felt he killed her, because he’d sent her to that house. He had to be sedated and Renata is clearly upset about this. We’ll see what happens next with them.

Imperio de mentiras spoilers: Bad day

Finally, there was Sonia. She’d been all set to tell Adriana Sánchez (Luz Ramos) everything. However, before she could name names, José Luis Velasco Rodríguez (Hernán Mendoza) walked in the room. José Luis got Adriana to leave them alone a minute, during which Sonia confronted him about working for Eugenio. She’s in a mess now because of that. He ended up getting her to stay silent, then turned her over to Eugenio. And we all know this isn’t going to end well. It might not even matter at this point if she’s carrying his child. She got away and almost exposed him. He’ll likely feel there’s no choice now.

Imperio de mentiras spoilers: Teasers

Now, let’s look at what’s ahead tonight. Imperio de mentiras spoilers reveal Elisa will learn Darío Ramírez (Iván Arana) got away from the police while being transferred. Because of this, she’ll tell Fabricio she’s afraid Dario will hurt María José “Majo” Cantú Robles (Alejandra Robles Gil).

Elsewhere, Leo has an appointment with Cristina. And we can just imagine how that will go. This girl’s been obsessed, so we’re pretty sure this will be another pathetic attempt at getting him under her control. And poisoning him against Elisa.

Finally, there’s Elisa’s legal situation. Without Darío testifying, it looks like things don’t go so well for her. Her arguments appear to fall on deaf ears, and she’ll have to face the charges of money laundering and art trafficking.