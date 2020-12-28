U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.77% By .com

© . U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.77%



.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the gained 0.77% to hit a new all time high, while the index gained 0.98%, and the index climbed 0.94%.

The best performers of the session on the were Apple Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 3.93% or 5.19 points to trade at 137.16 at the close. Meanwhile, Walt Disney Company (NYSE:) added 3.42% or 5.94 points to end at 179.67 and Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:) was up 2.18% or 4.54 points to 213.24 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which fell 0.78% or 1.70 points to trade at 215.45 at the close. Chevron Corp (NYSE:) declined 0.67% or 0.57 points to end at 84.76 and Dow Inc (NYSE:) was down 0.51% or 0.28 points to 54.51.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were Macy’s Inc (NYSE:) which rose 10.14% to 11.84, TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 5.58% to settle at 27.45 and DXC Technology Co (NYSE:) which gained 5.50% to close at 24.16.

The worst performers were Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:) which was down 4.04% to 185.40 in late trade, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:) which lost 2.98% to settle at 16.43 and Lennar Corporation (NYSE:) which was down 2.83% to 78.15 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 77.03% to 10.2500, Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 60.35% to settle at 2.710 and GreenPro Capital Corp (NASDAQ:) which gained 53.91% to close at 1.9700.

The worst performers were Aprea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 77.72% to 5.59 in late trade, Air T Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 47.89% to settle at 20.00 and Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 40.47% to 14.40 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1683 to 1451 and 56 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1618 rose and 1413 declined, while 57 ended unchanged.

Shares in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 3.93% or 5.19 to 137.16. Shares in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.42% or 5.94 to 179.67. Shares in Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 77.03% or 4.4600 to 10.2500. Shares in Aprea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 77.72% or 19.50 to 5.59.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was down 0.23% to 21.48.

Gold Futures for February delivery was down 0.31% or 5.75 to $1877.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in February fell 1.12% or 0.54 to hit $47.69 a barrel, while the March Brent oil contract fell 0.76% or 0.39 to trade at $50.95 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.02% to 1.2207, while USD/JPY rose 0.36% to 103.85.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.05% at 90.293.