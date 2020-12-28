U.S. SEC says Trump has designated Roisman acting chairman By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4

FILE PHOTO: Commissioner Roisman participates in a U.S Securities and Exchange Commission open meeting to propose changing its definition of an "accredited investor" in Washington

WASHINGTON () – President Donald Trump has designated Elad Roisman as the acting chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the top U.S. securities regulator said on Monday.

The official announcement comes after Republican Commissioner Hester Peirce congratulated Roisman on Twitter for ascending to the top role temporarily.

