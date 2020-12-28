U.S. House will take second vote on stimulus checks if first one fails -Pelosi By

© . US Capitol Senate Voting on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) aid package
WASHINGTON () – U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the chamber would take a second vote to approve an increase in stimulus checks to $2,000 from $600 requiring just a simple majority if it fails to approve the measure in an initial vote requiring support from two-thirds of the chamber’s lawmakers.
Pelosi said the House would approve the bill in either event.
