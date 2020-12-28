U.S. Forces Japan begins first wave of COVID-19 vaccinations By

© . FILE PHOTO: Caution notices for measures to prevent infection of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are displayed at Yokota U.S. Air Force Base in Fussa, Japan



TOKYO () – The United States military has begun its first wave of COVID-19 vaccinations in Japan, prioritising frontline medical workers.

Inoculations began on Monday at the Yokota Air Base, Lt. Stuart Thrift confirmed to . U.S. Forces Japan last week took delivery of just under 8,000 doses, a military spokesman said during a FaceBook Live event on Tuesday.

The U.S. government and its partners will distribute 4.67 million doses of Pfizer Inc (NYSE:) vaccine and that of Moderna (NASDAQ:) Inc, U.S. Army General Gustave Perna said last week.