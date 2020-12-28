U.S. Forces Japan begins first wave of COVID-19 vaccinations By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: Caution notices for measures to prevent infection of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are displayed at Yokota U.S. Air Force Base in Fussa, Japan

TOKYO () – The United States military has begun its first wave of COVID-19 vaccinations in Japan, prioritising frontline medical workers.

Inoculations began on Monday at the Yokota Air Base, Lt. Stuart Thrift confirmed to . U.S. Forces Japan last week took delivery of just under 8,000 doses, a military spokesman said during a FaceBook Live event on Tuesday.

The U.S. government and its partners will distribute 4.67 million doses of Pfizer Inc (NYSE:) vaccine and that of Moderna (NASDAQ:) Inc, U.S. Army General Gustave Perna said last week.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR