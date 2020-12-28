U.S. EPA finalizing first-ever airplane emissions rules By

© . An airplane flies over Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta
WASHINGTON () – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Monday will finalize the first-ever proposed standards regulating greenhouse gas emissions from airplanes, a spokeswoman told .
The EPA said in July its proposed requirements would align the United States with international standards. In 2016, the U.N. International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) agreed on global airplane emissions standards aimed at makers of small and large planes, including Airbus SE (OTC:) and Boeing (NYSE:) Co, which both have backed the standards. Critics say the agency should have required tougher emissions rules.
