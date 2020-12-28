Two Teen Beauties, 13 & 16, Shot In Head In Charlotte, NC Christmas Party!!

A horrific crime occurred in Charlotte, North Carolina, which resulted in the death of two beautiful teenage girls, has learned.

On Christmas Eve two girls, 16 and 13, were shot in the head in East Charlotte.

According to Charlotte Police, at 10:45 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 6600 block of Olde Savannah Road, just off Albermarle Road.

When police arrived, they located three victims with apparent gunshot wounds and an additional victim with what appeared to be a stab wound.

One of the three shooting victims was pronounced dead on scene, and a second was pronounced dead at the hospital. The third victim is suffering life-threatening injuries.

The teenagers killed was identified as 16-year-old Katherine Roxana Lopez Cruz and 13-year-old Michelle Avila Robles.

So what happened? Police are not sure yet but has learned that the girls were at a party that “had gotten out of hand.” Right now however, police are not saying what led to the shooting.