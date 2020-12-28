Trae Young, Grayson Allen in Twitter feud?

Allen and Young have had their differences in the past. More recently, Young received a technical foul for shoving Allen during the preseason this year. Before that, the two exchanged pleasantries as rookies in 2018 during a summer league game.

Allen earned himself a bad reputation while playing at Duke. He was disciplined on multiple occasions for tripping opponents while playing for the Blue Devils. However, he hasn’t been fined for tripping since being drafted by the Utah Jazz in 2018.