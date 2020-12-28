Trae Young, Grayson Allen in Twitter feud?

Trae Young is not happy with Grayson Allen.
The Atlanta Hawks star called out the Memphis Grizzlies guard on Twitter after he appeared to intentionally trip him as he attempted to get around a double team. Allen appears to step forward and catch Young’s ankle with his foot.
The former Duke standout responded sarcastically to Young’s tweet, saying he hopes the former first-round pick is alright.
Allen and Young have had their differences in the past. More recently, Young received a technical foul for shoving Allen during the preseason this year. Before that, the two exchanged pleasantries as rookies in 2018 during a summer league game.
Allen earned himself a bad reputation while playing at Duke. He was disciplined on multiple occasions for tripping opponents while playing for the Blue Devils. However, he hasn’t been fined for tripping since being drafted by the Utah Jazz in 2018.
