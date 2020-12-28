Towanda Braxton celebrates the birthday of her daughter. She made sure to drop a post on her social media account in order to mark the important event.

‘Happy birthday to my amazing, talented, beautiful daughter Brooke! Im so blessed that God chose me to be your mom! I love you, Princess! #12/27 #princess #brookie,’ Towanda said.

Someone else said: ‘Happy Birthday to you, Happy Birthday dear Brooke, Happy Birthday to you,’ and someone else posted this: ‘My daughter bday is the 28th she will be 3. Hbd Brooke!!’

Another commenter posted: ‘HBD Brookieeeeee!!! Brooke, zoë and Sean! B-Day triplets!’ and a commenter said: ‘Today is my birthday too🙌🏽♥️ 12/27 #capricornseason happy bday Brooke!♥️’

One other follower said: ‘Happy Birthday to your baby girl🥳🤩♥️ We share the same birthday Sending hugs Kimberly.’

A follower said: ‘Awe Sean and your daughter have the same bday?! That’s so cool ❤️’, and someone else posted this: ‘Happibornday beautiful Lil Lady enjoy my youngest baby is Sweet16 today too.’

Towanda Braxton has a skin products line, and her fans could not be prouder of this achievement. Check out the recent related posts that she shared on her social media account.

‘I’m so proud of you with the new skincare line! You have always been committed 100% to your work! Your skin looks amazing, and you are beautiful as always! 💝 Lol @ “No, I don’t have Covid!” ❤️👑👑’ a follower said.

Also, not too long ago, Towanda shared a video on her social media account. She says that this clip never gets old. Check out the post.

Other than this, Towanda is living her best life with her family and friends, and fans cannot be happier for her.

Also, she shared a video from a gorgeous wedding she attended and managed to impress her fans. Check out the clip that she shared on her social media account.

