There’s no such thing as a Mission: Impossible for Tom Cruise, both on and off screen. There is a new report that says the Hollywood actor has reportedly built a Covid-19 secure studio at an ex-secret base near Longcross in Surrey, England, in order for him and his production crew to finish filming the seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible series. Here’ what you need to know.

Tom Cruise Is Not About To Let Covid-19 Destroy His Film Set

According to Page Six, megastar Tom is spending millions of dollars to move the production of his film to a former tank design film base. As many fans know, the actor had a near meltdown two weeks ago after two members of his production team stood too close to one another.

In a secret tape that was leaked to the media, Tom made it known to the world that he was not about to tolerate anyone breaking Covid-19 and social distancing protocols on the set of his film.

Eyewitnesses say that about 50 members of the staff at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire were left absolutely stunned by Cruise’s outburst. Apparently, two crew members stood less than three feet from each other at a computer screen.

Since then, some staff members have quit the scene. According to the Sun, one source close to the situation said, “The first outburst was big but things haven’t calmed since. Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw. Since it became public there has been more anger and several staff have walked. But Tom just can’t take any more after all the lengths they have gone to just to keep filming at all. He’s upset others aren’t taking it as seriously as him. In the end, he’s the one who carries the can.”

