Todd Tucker Poses With His Little Girl, Blaze Tucker And Fans Are In Awe

Todd Tucker shared a photo featuring his baby girl, Blaze Tucker and fans cannot get enough of her. Check out the photo below.

A follower said: ‘Now BLAZE looks like KANDI, but she has her DADDY eyes and hair!!!!! Anywho all of BLAZE looks like both parents 😇🎆’ and someone else posted this: ‘She looks like ur beautiful mom. In the skies above us.’

A commenter said: ‘She has a Kandi smile,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Blaze looks like Todd’s mom with a mixture of Todd and Kandi 💯’

Someone else said: ‘She is smiling in this one. She’s so cute,’ and one follower said: ‘She looks like Todd oldest daughter.

A fan said: ‘I love this girl so beautiful, but don’t mess with her, she has her personality 😅❤️love from 🇬🇧,’ and somoene else posted this: ‘You mean your little @kandi!😅😍 She is the spitting image of her mommy!♥️ #BEAUTIFUL.’

Someone else said: ‘She looks like you how adorable 💕’ and another follower said: ‘She is beautiful and she looks as if you spit her out.’

A follower said: ‘Kandi’s twin, looking beautiful just like mommy,’ and one other follower posted this: ‘@kandi entire face. Todd, the mailman, brought that baby🤣🤣.’

Someone else said: ‘Awww…show us some teeth Blaze.’

Todd Tucker shared a photo featuring his daughter, Blaze Tucker who is showing off her bag game. Check out the photo that he dropped on his social media account.

‘@blazetucker ain’t playing about her bag game! #babybaggame,’ he wrote.

Also, recently, Todd publicly shared his gratitude for Ace Wells Tucker for the inspiration that he has been for him.

Check out the post that he shared on social media.

Todd and Kandi Burruss are living their best lives with the family.

