Tito Rojas Passed Away From Reported Heart Attack at 65

The salsa legend, who was known globally as El Gallo Salsero, died on December 26 in his native Humacao, Puerto Rico after partying with friends, and tributes have since poured in.

Puerto Rican salsa legend Tito Rojas has died after suffering a reported heart attack.

The singer, known globally as El Gallo Salsero, passed away on Saturday, December 26 in his native Humacao, Puerto Rico after partying with friends. He was 65.

Rojas, real name Julio Cesar Rojas, scored almost 50 hits on Billboard’s Tropical Airplay chart from the mid-1990s and landed his last earlier this year.

His number ones included “Esperandote” and “Por Mujeres Como Tu”.

Earlier this year, he was nominated for a Latin Grammy Award for the album “Un Gallo Para la Historia”.

He recently recorded a Christmas special, titled “Canta el Gallo”, “Canta en Navidad”, and posted the show for free on YouTube.

Tributes have poured in following the news of Rojas’ death, with Elvis Crespo calling him “a one of a kind artist in his class”, while the mayor of Humacao has called for five days of mourning following the singer’s passing, and Ruben Blades writes, “Our friend and colleague Tito Rojas has moved to ‘another neighborhood,’ Blessed with a dynamic personality and sense of humor, he obtained deserved popularity for his ability to connect with the salsa audience, displaying the sharpness, humor and capacity Puerto Ricans have to confront life and overcome hardships.”

Meanwhile, Maelo Ruiz wrote, “A man of the people, humble, charismatic and unparalleled energy, among the best singers.”