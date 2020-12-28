Tiny Pretty Things Fan Reactions

This ballet drama is taking center stage.

The storyline is based on Dhonielle Clayton and Sona Charaipotra’s book of the same name, which originally hit shelves in May 2015. Brennan Clost, Barton Cowperthwaite, Kylie Jefferson, and Casimere Jollette are just a few of the fresh faces appearing in the ballet-inspired adaptation.

While fans have had mixed reviews — either loving or hating the series — they haven’t been shy about taking their feelings to social media. We’ve rounded up some of the funniest reactions to the show so far. Check them out below:

Another high school setting?!? Aren’t y’all tired?!? I really thought it would be set in college #TinyPrettyThings


@SeniTelly

Tiny Pretty Things is VERY flawed but I also ate up every second of it. Pls watch if you have 10 hours to spare

@nicisadic

They really had Oren telling Neveah he loves her out of the blue with zero development... #TinyPrettyThings

@cinephilejen

The amount of sex scenes in Tiny Pretty Things is so unnecessary. Aren’t these kids like 16...

@chandleralysse

I also would like to discuss how I expected Nevaeh to dominate at that school and she did nothing of the sort. #TinyPrettyThings

@osnapnae

June after Neveah found her tiny ballet figurine in her record player #TinyPrettyThings

@nito8910

What do you think about Tiny Pretty Things? Sound off in the comments below!

