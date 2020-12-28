The weirdest locations you can visit in Cyberpunk 2077

The gig “Freedom of the Press” involves some pretty weird stuff. In this gig, players are doing a favor for Regina Jones. According to IGN‘s walkthrough, Regina’s journalist brother “has gotten into enough trouble that someone put out a hit on his head.” The brother, Max, has gone into hiding, and Regina wants you to convince him to go into hiding with her instead. The gig takes place in Northside in Watson. Getting into the news studio where Max is hiding out is a difficult task: The place is set up with mines, turrets, and, strangely, mannequins. The place is also full of cameras, traps, and lasers across the floor. You’ll have to avoid or disable these before you can move on.

When you get to the room where Max is hiding, he will threaten to kill himself if you don’t tell him who you are. Once you convince Max to meet with Regina, all you have to do is put Max in a car, send him on his way, and head to a Drop Point.