The untold truth of Mork and Mindy

Garry Marshall went to his Happy Days writer’s room and told them that his eight-year-old son Scotty had a great idea: put an alien on the show! Star Wars mania was in the air, so it’s no surprise that young Scotty would want something like that on his dad’s show. The writers were not enthused by this idea, and they drew straws to see who’d have to write it.

Meanwhile, they offered the role of the alien to Dom DeLuise (a major movie star at the time) and Roger Rees; the former turned it down and the latter quit after initially taking it. Marshall’s sister told him that she had seen a comedian do an alien as part of his stand-up routine and that he’d be perfect in this role. Williams came in, and upon being asked to take a seat, he sat on his head. He was hired on the spot.

The veteran Happy Days cast was impressed and more than happy to give him a spotlight. Story editor and future Mork and Mindy producer Brian Levant said of him, “We saw one guy who embodied all three Marx Brothers, Chaplin, the Three Stooges, and William F. Buckley in the same body.” Amazingly, there wasn’t a formal pilot for the show. Marshall re-edited the episode to have Mork talking about going to the future, spliced together footage of Williams with Dawber from a different, failed series, and told ABC this should be their next show!