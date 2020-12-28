‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ spoilers find that she could have been the next Mrs. West but passed up on that opportunity and gave it to Kim Kardashian instead. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently opened up about her disaster of a date with Kanye West.

The two shared some time together – and even got up close and personal with one another – before Kanye went on to marry Kimmy Cakes in 2014. Here’s what you need to know.

Recalling her first date in an interview with Wendy Williams, the Real Housewives star says that their date was nothing short of a disaster.

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Spoilers: Kenya Moore Recalls Her Date From Hell

“Somehow, we ended up going to his house and there was, like, some very explicit things on TV,” Moore shared through an awkward smile. “I was lost, he left me alone, I was just there for like five minutes, wandering around his house. When I followed the noises, he was watching something on TV that he probably shouldn’t have been. So, that was my exit!”

“As much as I love him, it was just the craziest thing.”

Thankfully, Kenya moved on with her now ex-husband, Marc Daly. The two married in 2017, welcomed their daughter Brooklyn in 2018, but split in 2019.

Kenya says that she and Marc actually get along better now than they did while they were married. The two are working on rebuilding their relationship.

“We’re actually getting along better than we’ve gotten along probably shortly after we got married,” Moore said in June. “I mean it’s just been no arguments, no real fights or disagreements and he’s been really sweet and caring and thoughtful. It’s like ‘Wow, you know, this is the man I’m married.’”

