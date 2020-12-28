‘The Office’ Fans Are Obsessed With This Kelly Kapoor Joke

The Office may have ended in 2013, but the fandom lives on. Mindy Kaling’s character Kelly Kapoor remains a fan favorite. There’s one scene that highlights Kaling’s iconic role that fans can’t seem to get enough of, even to this day.

Mindy Kaling | Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

‘The Office’ holds a special place in the hearts of many fans

The Office is a mockumentary-style show about a typical 9-to-5 job at a failing mid-size paper company. While the premise sounds boring, the comedy series is anything but. Throughout the show’s nine seasons, fans fell in love with the Dunder Mifflin family.

People love The Office‘s easy-to-digest format most. Additionally, there is a comfort many fans feel when they watch the show.

“There’s something happening right now where everybody is so fragmented and so divided,” editor Jen Salata explained on Office actor Brian Baumgartner’s podcast An Oral History of The Office.

“It sounds crazy, but there is a comfort [in watching The Office] that is like, ‘I know these people! They’re like me, [and] I’m safe here.’”

Ed Helms, who played Andy Bernard, believes fans love the heart The Office has.

“What all of us feel and what the fans feel is that Dunder Mifflin is kind of aggressively mundane,” Helms began. “But when you look closely and you get in the hearts of these people, it’s enormously complex and beautiful and familiar all at once.”

Kaling was just one of the many characters fans fell in love with during The Office‘s run.

Mindy Kaling’s portrayal of Kelly Kapoor is a fan favorite

Kelly Kapoor is one of the most iconic characters on The Office. That’s thanks to Kaling’s involvement in the creation and ideation of her role.

Like many of her castmates, Kaling did more than simply star in The Office. She was also a writer on the show. This gave Kaling the power to share her thoughts and opinions on her character and the series as a whole.

Fans are still talking about Kelly Kapoor’s interview in the ‘Search Committee’ episode

In the season 7 episode “Search Committee,” Kaling delivered a line fans are still raving about to this day. The episode tells the story of Jim (John Krasinski), Toby (Paul Lieberstein), and Gabe (Zach Woods), who are on the hunt for a replacement regional manager for the Scranton Branch. As the self-proclaimed “Business B*tch,” naturally Kelly throws her hat into the ring.

During the interview, Jim asks Kelly a question about her management experience.

“Well, I manage my own department and I’ve been doing that for several years now,” Kelly explains. “And God, I’ve learned a lot of life lessons along the way.”

In a hilarious moment, Jim points out how Kelly’s department consists solely of herself. Kelly has the perfect reply.

“Yes, Jim, but I am not easy to manage.”

The Office fans celebrated Kelly’s iconic line on Reddit.

“This line from Kelly makes me laugh every time,” a fan said. “She says it like she’s really upset about herself.”

“Totally agree,” a fellow Kelly fan reacted. “In fact, I think Mindy Kaling brought a lotta swagger to her portrayal of Kelly [and that’s] one of the reasons why Kelly’s so adorable.”

Other fans commented with more memorable quotes from Kelly.

“I talk a lot, so I’ve learned to just tune myself out,” someone commented.

““I don’t talk trash, I talk smack,” yet another fan added, referring to the season 4 episode “The Deposition.”

For a few more days, fans can stream the NBC comedy series on Netflix. But in the new year, they’ll have to stream episodes from Peacock.