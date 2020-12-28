The Most-Read Stories of 2020

What were the most-read stories in this year? You may not be surprised to learn that two topics — the election and the pandemic — dominate the list, accounting for 90 of the top 100 entries. Here’s a selection of those stories, plus some other subjects that drew big reader interest.

The election: More than half of the top 30 most-read pieces in The Times in 2020 were about the election, with the presidential results page at No. 1. A few spots behind: the ever-popular, if somewhat dreaded, election night needle at No. 4.

The pandemic: The second and third most-read articles were our coronavirus trackers, one for the U.S. and one for the world. People also wanted to know how the virus got out (No. 48) and where they were in the line to get a vaccine (No. 53). Also of note: this article about a man who stockpiled hand sanitizer hoping to sell it for a profit, which came in at No. 13.

Black Lives Matter: Another theme in this year’s top 100 was the protest movement for racial justice, set off by the police killings of Breonna Taylor (No. 26) and George Floyd (No. 51).