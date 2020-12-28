The meaning behind the best lines

Lots of well-known Karate Kid lines are utilized for comic value in Cobra Kai, including the iconic “wax on, wax off.” When Daniel LaRusso begins his training with Mr. Miyagi in the first film, the Okinawan puts him to work painting fences, sanding floors and, of course, waxing cars. The idea is to give Daniel muscle memory that will help him block attacks in a fight, and it works just as he planned.

Miyagi is a world away from John Kreese in terms of training, just as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence take different approaches in Cobra Kai. When Johnny’s first student asks him about his dojo chores, he gets a very Johnny response. “Hey, Sensei, is there any particular way you want me to wash these windows?” Miguel asks, to which Johnny replies, “Nah, I don’t give a s***. Whichever is easiest.” Executive producer Hayden Schlossberg confirmed that this was “a callback to the particular way Daniel was told to ‘wax on, wax off'” in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “Johnny’s ‘I don’t give a s***’ response to Miguel clearly distinguishes his teaching style from Mr. Miyagi’s.”