‘The Masked Dancer’ Premiere Ratings on Fox

The Masked Dancer‘s fancy footwork debuted on Sunday to 4.8 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, marking the night’s top-rated entertainment program and the TV season’s highest rated launch (edging out I Can See Your Voice‘s 1.2). TVLine readers gave Fox’s Masked Singer offshoot an average grade of “C-.”

Elsewhere, NBC’s Sunday Night Football drew 14.8 million total viewers and a 3.8 demo rating, up 15 and 12 percent from last week’s fast nationals, and The CW’s The Outpost returned to a 0.0 rating while drawing 330,000 viewers.

* Starz has released a teaser for Power Book III: Raising Kanan, the next series in its Power universe, premiering Summer 2021:

* Netflix has released a trailer for Pretend It’s a City, a documentary limited series about critic/essayist Fran Lebowitz, directed by Martin Scorsese. It debuts Friday, Jan. 8.

