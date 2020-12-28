The ‘Five or more touchdowns in one game’ quiz

Most fantasy football leagues held their championship round this week, and if you were lucky enough to have Alvin Kamara on your roster, you probably took home your league’s trophy. The four-time Pro Bowler had a massive game on Christmas against a depleted Vikings defense, totaling 172 yards from scrimmage and six, yes SIX, touchdowns. The scoring outburst also made Kamara the league leader in touchdowns scored with 21, a number he will hope to add to when the Saints travel to Carolina to take on the Panthers in Week 17.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. In NFL history, only 15 players have ever scored five or more touchdowns in one game, and only three, including Kamara, have ever scored six. So with that in mind, how many members of this exclusive fraternity can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!