The Expanse’s important Martian color detail

Reddit user IAmA_Opisthokont_AMA started a Reddit thread titled “Small cultural detail: Martian treatment of the color red” to discuss an interesting way the planet’s cultural association with the color has diverged from Earth’s. While the color red has a plethora of associations throughout the world, in modern times, it has come to be broadly associated with danger, the need for alertness, something that has been removed or canceled. However, as u/IAmA_Opisthokont_AMA points out, those who live on the Red Planet seem to have turned the tables on those correlations.

Take, for instance, a scene in which we see a person’s name being removed from a list on a hologram device, at which point it changes from red to blue. As u/IAmA_Opisthokont_AMA explained, “Earthers use red in that context to mean dead/inactive and blue to mean alive/active. It seems that in Martian culture, they have the color roles flipped, maybe owing to their affinity for the color red.”

Other fans of The Expanse thought they were spot on in their analysis. User Chutney_Chiller responded, “Good catch. It’s 100% deliberate. It was established in Season 01 that Red was a primary colour for Martian tech… We’ve been conditioned to think ‘red = stop/bad’ but for Martian design, Red and oranges are always used as primary colours… I loved the idea that even in their design language, they were still combating Earth.”

Although it seems like a superficial and even petty thing at first, considering how ancient and symbolic the color red is to Mars, it’s actually quite fitting.