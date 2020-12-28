The epic canceled Batman game we’ll never get to play

DC Comics’ Dark Knight is a force to be reckoned with, both inside and outside the world of comics.

Bruce Wayne’s alter-ego has taken flight across live action TV shows, animated series’, blockbuster films, etc. Fans have followed Batman for decades no matter where he ends up in the world of entertainment and enjoyed a good majority of his endeavors. On the video game front, Gotham City’s savior appeared in a few decent titles here and there.

But once Rocksteady Studios got the rights to making some new Batman games, greatness ensued. Three of the studios’ efforts (Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight) turned out the greatest trilogy of superhero games of all time. All three releases fully realized Batman’s comic book adventures and brought them to life in the most satisfying way possible. It’s clear that plenty of comic book fanatics and even non-fans alike greatly appreciate Rocksteady’s classic Batman games.

There’s one Batman game out there that looked and sounded like it could match the same excellence the Arkham games had. What’s unfortunate is that the game ended up getting cancelled before it even had a chance to prosper.