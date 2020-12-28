The camera modes on smartphones: What you should know – Latest News

Smartphone cameras changed the way we click, store and look at photos. Over the years, cameras on phones have become more advanced and feature-rich. There are several modes in the cameras that allow you to click better images and make you shoot like a ‘pro’. Here we explain the different modes found in most smartphone cameras and what you can do with them:

Manual/Pro Mode



Manual or Pro Mode is a common feature in Android smartphones. In this mode, users can choose the shutter speed, ISO, white balance, focus mode, etc based upon their need and surrounding. It’s a little cumbersome, but a handy feature to have.

Night Mode



Night mode, as the name suggests, comes handy while taking photos in low-light conditions. It’s a predefined mode with slow shutter speed, also the reason why most smartphones warn users to keep their hand steady while shooting in Night mode. With slow shutter speed, the camera sensor captures more light from the surrounding and then the software algorithm processes the image.

Pro Video



Pro Video is a fairly new addition to smartphone cameras. It’s almost similar to Pro Photo mode but comes with a few enhancements such as the ability to choose the direction of the microphone to capture the sound, ability to adjust contrast, highlights, shadow, saturation, tint and temperature.

Timelapse and Hyperlapse



There’s a small difference between these two terms. Some smartphone OEMs offer Timelapse, while others offer Hyperlapse mode in their smartphones. The Time Lapse videos are shot with a series of photos captured in a certain time interval and stitched together to create a fast video. Hyperlapse, on the other hand, is shot from videos which give users the ability to adjust how fast or slow they want the video to be.

Slow-motion video



Slow-motion videos are not new and do as the name suggests. Shoot videos in slow motion. The slow-motion video slows down a fast-paced action or activity by adding more frames per second (fps). Higher the fps, slower will be the video. For example, a 960fps video will be much slower compared to 240fps video.

Portrait/Bokeh/Live Focus

Portrait mode in smartphones is another term for images with a blurred background where the subject is kept in focus, while the background gets a soft blur effect.

RAW images



RAW is a file format that captures maximum possible data from the image sensors which offers certain advantages to photographers while editing them.

Customized modes in OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung



Other than these, most Android smartphone brands also come with their customized camera modes. These modes help perform almost the same functions as their name suggests — UltraShot HDR, Nightscape, AR Stickers, 3D SoundTracking, AI Beauty and more. Below are some of the most common ones.