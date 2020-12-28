The Boys theory that ties a major character to Vought

What, pray tell, is Victoria Neuman up to in The Boys? Well, for starters, she’s more appropriately referred to as Rep. Victoria Neuman, though we’re unsure if the congressional district she represents is ever made clear. What we do know is she first shows up in the season 2 premiere and that she’s revealed by the end of the finale as the Supe that’s making people’s heads explode; but, as with any good wolf in sheep’s clothing, that’s something ostensibly known only to viewers.

Some of those aforementioned viewers chewed the proverbial fat on the topic of Congresswoman Neuman in a post on The Boys subreddit and shared an interesting idea: as a Supe herself, Neuman has been working for Vought all along. In a post entitled “Victoria Neuman is planning a coup d’état,” user Theorydigger laid out their thoughts. “So after season 2 its clear that The Vought is not the only organisation of Supes. The Church of the Collectives has something to do with heroes too.” The user theorized that Neuman is connected to the Church and Vought as well. With her popularity and the faith of American citizens, “she can easily get done with the current government which seems to fix the puzzle pieces as mentioned earlier in episode one by Deputy Director Raynor.” Theorydigger believes that Neuman has been a Vought plant from the start. User mrmonster459 offered a different but not altogether dissimilar theory in response: that Neuman is “Stan Edgar’s ace up the sleeve, ensuring he’ll stay in power.”

One thing we know for certain: all eyes will be on Victoria Neuman in season 3 of The Boys now that Hughie (Jack Quaid) is working for her.