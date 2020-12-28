The best opening sequences in movie history

Based on the novel of the same name by Gillian Flynn (who also adapted the screenplay for director David Fincher), the 2014 thriller Gone Girl serves as a searing indictment of marriage, relationships, and trust. As the film’s narrative begins, Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck) is dreading his fifth wedding anniversary, but when he returns to his home that morning, he discovers that his beautiful, inscrutable wife, Amy Elliott-Dunne (Rosamund Pike), is gone, with signs of a struggle left behind. Soon, Nick becomes the primary subject in Amy’s disappearance and possible murder, leaving a huge mystery in her wake.

Ultimately, there’s a lot more to Amy’s kidnapping than meets the eye, and remarkably, the film’s beginning and end sequences — which are the same — tell very different stories. In the film’s first shots, the audience sees Nick’s hand stroking his wife’s hair, with a closeup on Amy, as Nick intones in a voiceover, “When I think of my wife, I think of the back of her head.” He then uses some pretty violent language to wish that he could understand the inside of her brain. As he asks what the two have done to each other, the film begins, and then as Nick and Amy’s story comes to a close, the opening repeats, reminding us that their mutual destruction is a never-ending, painful cycle, doomed to repeat itself.