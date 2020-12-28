The 5 Best Characters on the Show

Emily in Paris premiered on Netflix on Oct. 2, 2020. Despite poor reviews, the show took the world by storm. The TV show was created by Darren Star and stars Lily Collins in the leading role of Emily Cooper.

At the start of the first season, Emily gets an unexpected job opportunity and moves to Paris, France to lead social media for a marketing firm called Savoir. The show became quite popular and was renewed for a second season. Here is a look at the five best characters in Emily in Paris.

Lily Collins | Vera Anderson/WireImage

5. Emily is a complicated character for viewers

Yes, we previously ranked Emily as one of the worst characters in Emily in Paris. At times, Emily is clueless and arrogant, and she makes little attempt to learn the language or understand the new culture around her.

However, Emily is complicated for viewers because she is the main protagonist of the show. While it can get frustrating to watch Emily fail upwards, she is still sweet and endearing. Despite her mistakes, she at least seems to try to be a good person.

4. It is hard to root against Gabriel

Oh, Gabriel. Played by Lucas Bravo, Gabriel is a lot like Emily for viewers. On the one hand, it is frustrating that Gabriel secretly pines for Emily while he has a girlfriend.

However, Bravo plays Gabriel with a lot of heart. It is obvious that he is torn between Camille (Camille Razat) and Emily. Plus, without Gabriel there is no way Emily would have been able to find her place in Paris. Despite their complicated feelings for one another, Gabriel always had Emily’s back and was her first true friend.

3. Can ‘Emily in Paris’ be about Julien?

Played by Samuel Arnold, Julien is one of Emily’s new co-workers at Savoir. He is the first person Emily meets at the marketing firm, and because of Emily’s inability to speak French the two don’t get along at first.

Eventually, Julien grows to respect Emily, and fans of the show get to learn more about his personality. As a character, he is hilarious without only being known as the show’s comic relief. After keeping Emily from being fired, it is clear Julien is the co-worker someone would be lucky to have.

2. Camille is a great friend to Emily

If Emily is sometimes hard to root for, then Camille is a character who is easy to support. Emily is sometimes a sub-par friend while Camille is the best friend one could hope for.

While her boyfriend secretly pines for Emily, Camille does her best to help Emily acclimate to Paris. She invites her to visit her family, introduces her to new people, and is overall supportive of the people in her life. Basically, Camille deserves people better than Gabriel and Emily.

1. Mindy makes ‘Emily in Paris’

Emily may be the main character, but there would be no Emily in Paris without Mindy (Ashley Park). Aside from Gabriel, Mindy is the first friend Emily makes in Paris.

Every step of the way, Mindy is supportive of Emily. She has a fun backstory, learns to conquer her fears, and brings life to every scene she is in. Just like Camille, one could only hope to have a friend like Mindy.