Tekashi 6ix9ine: King Von Rest In P*ss!!

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Lil Durk are still beefing, but 6ix9ine crossed the line over the holiday weekend when he decided to drag King Von onto their drama.

Lil Durk’s recently album sold 55,000 first week, almost the same as 6ix9ine.

“Used Von name for sales,” 6ix9ine tweeted. “Is NOT blackballed has all industry support. 55k and his man was caught in 4K #KingVon REST IN PISS.”

He appears to have deleted his comment.

The rapper may want to think carefully before speaking ill of the dead. There are many other rappers besides Durk who will take offense to his recent diss.

This is not the first time.

In November, DJ Akademiks posted a video revealing that Durk learned of his friend’s death from fans while streaming on Instagram Live. In the comments section of the post, 6ix9ine responded with a crying laughing emoji.

TEKASHI 6IX9INE BOASTS ABOUT BEING A SNITCH!!

The rapper has also been accused in the past of mocking the deaths of Pop Smoke and Nipsey Hussle.

Did he go too far this time?